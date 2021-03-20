Drugs and stolen goods worth almost €100,000 seized by gardaí

Gardaí have seized drugs and stolen property worth an estimated €100,000 following a search of three vehicles in Clondalkin, Dublin on Friday.

The drugs comprised suspected benzodiazepine with a street value of €62,000 and cocaine valued at €12,200.

The stolen property, including a large number of power tools, was valued at €25,000.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.