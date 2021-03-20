Drugs and stolen goods worth almost €100,000 seized by gardaí
Drugs comprised suspected benzodiazepine valued at €62,000 and cocaine valued at €12,200
A picture of the suspected benzodiazepine and cocaine seized by gardaí on Friday night. Photograph: An Garda
Some of the tools seized by gardaí on Friday night. Photograph: An Garda
Gardaí have seized drugs and stolen property worth an estimated €100,000 following a search of three vehicles in Clondalkin, Dublin on Friday.
The drugs comprised suspected benzodiazepine with a street value of €62,000 and cocaine valued at €12,200.
The stolen property, including a large number of power tools, was valued at €25,000.
No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.