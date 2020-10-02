Driving test applicants to face eight month wait for appointment, says RSA

Anyone applying for a driving test this week will likely have to wait eight months for an appointment, with the situation worsening in the run up to Christmas and it will be the second quarter of next year before significant inroads will be made in the backlog.

That is according to the Road Safety Authority (RSA) which said 43,192 people are now waiting for an appointment.

When the service was suspended in March due to coronavirus, the average waiting time for a driving test was less than six weeks.

Testing centres across the country reopened to car testing on July 29th and have only recently reached 75 per cent capacity and are unlikely to rise much above that while working amid Covid-19 restrictions.

A total of 15,111 people are scheduled to take a test over the next five weeks,. However, these are not part of the 43,192 waiting for an appointment and the RSA said lists are expected to lengthen in the run up to Christmas.

“From now on, given the high number of people already waiting to be scheduled for a driving test, anyone applying for a test will probably face a 30-week delay in getting an appointment” the authority said in a statement.

Candidates whose test appointments were cancelled when the service was suspended due to Covid-19 have all been offered a test date. These appointments were offered to people in order of application date and for cases of essential workers.

Testing centres are also operating a cancellation list. There are a further 43,192 people who are waiting to be scheduled a test appointment. From now on, given the high number of people already waiting to be scheduled for a driving test, anyone applying for a test will probably face a 30-week delay in getting an appointment.

The RSA said it was taking a number of steps including:

* Increasing the number of tests, a driver tester can perform each day, from five to six from September 14th.

* Scheduling additional overtime tests, including testing on Saturdays to increase capacity.

* Re-hiring up to 19 driver testers who were previously employed on temporary contracts. This could bring the number of testers up from 118 to more than 130 testers

* The authority is examining the recruitment and training of new driver testers.

However, the authority said it “ will be the second quarter of 2021 before these new recruits begin to make an impact on waiting times”.

The authority said another way of increasing the number of test appointments is if candidates showed up for their driving test. Currently , about 10 per cent of all test candidates don’t show for test. A further 6 per cent of tests are also not conducted because customers have incorrect documentation ie NCT, tax and insurance out of date.

The RSA appealed to any candidate who cannot attend their test to contact them so the slot can be allocated to another candidate on the cancellation list.