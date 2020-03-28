Driving and NCT tests suspended as Minister looks to extend validity

The Minister for Transport is looking at measurses to extend the validity of driver licences and NCT certificates as he announced the suspension of services.

Shane Ross and the Road Safety Authority RSA) confirmed on Saturday that the National Driver Licence Service (NDLS), the National Car Testing Service (NCT), as well as the Commercial Vehicle Testing System are suspended until further notice with immediate effect.

This is in order to comply with the new public restrictions to tackle the spread of coronavirus, the statement siad.

Mr Ross said he asked officials and the RSA to “introduce measures to address the implications of suspending these services”.

“ It is critical that we give drivers as well as operators of commercial vehicles peace of mind in relation to the status of their licence, learner permit, NCT certificate or certificate of roadworthiness, especially if it has expired or is likely to expire during the period of the Covid19 health crisis,” he said.

“Specifically, I am looking at introducing measures that will extend the period of validity of these official documents and hope to provide further detail for the public next week,” he added.

Mr Ross said people should not worry. “In the meantime, I want to make it absolutely clear that people should not and do not need to worry about these things. Everyone must now focus on abiding by the measures that were introduced by the Government from midnight last night in order to keep yourself, your family and your community safe from the spread of the coronavirus”

Mr Ross urged road uses to drive safely and said all road safety laws would continue to be inforce. He said people must “ avoid diverting medical staff to deal with the consequences of drivers not driving safely”.