Drivers urged to be careful with many roads covered in ice

Drivers have been urged to exercise caution due to icy conditions on many roads around the country following overnight temperatures.

A Met Éireann status yellow ice and snow warning had been in place since Monday but it was lifted at 10am. However, many parts of the country are still experiencing icy conditions and wintery showers.

The lowest temperature overnight was -1.2 degrees in Moorepark, Co Cork. For the main, temperatures hovered around freezing.

Icy conditions have been reported in parts of counties Cavan, Kilkenny, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Tipperary, Galway, Clare and Cork, while snow showers are causing wet and slippery conditions in counties Wicklow, Laois, Kildare and Donegal.

AA Roadwatch has urged drivers to remember that road conditions “can change quite quickly” in hail or snowfall. “In any affected areas, it will take much longer to stop a vehicle, so slow down and avoid any harsh acceleration or braking,” it said.

In Wicklow, both routes through the Sally Gap – the Old Military Road (R115) and the Roundwood/Manor Kilbride Road (R759) – are expected to remain closed until further notice.

In Kerry, the Loo Bridge/Kenmare Road (R569) is closed until further notice just off the N22 due to storm damage. Drivers are urged to use alternative routes to and from Kenmare and Kilgarvan.

Gardaí in Athy, Co Kildare, have reported “very slippery conditions” with patches of black ice on a number of routes but especially the Carlow/Athy Road (R417) and the Athy/Kilcullen Road (R418) at Fontstown.

Road conditions have also been described as “quite icy” in the Athlone area.

Very icy conditions have been reported on M7 between J26 Nenagh West and J27 Birdhill in Co Tipperary, as well as further east between J23 Moneygall and the M8 junction. It is also said to be icy on the Nenagh/Thurles Road (R498).

Gardaí are advising “extreme caution” around Portlaoise due to icy conditions, especially on approach to roundabouts. They are dealing with two collisions on the N77 between Portlaoise and Abbeyleix near the turn-off for Clonad GAA Club.

Met Éireann meteorologist Siobhán Ryan said weather conditions would “go downhill” but not until later on Wednesday.

“A low pressure system that is going to move up from the mid-Atlantic is going to steer in,” she said. “Some rain will probably really reach the southwest of Ireland in the afternoon.

“During the evening hours, after dark, we’re going to see some wet and windy weather moving up countrywide. There will be widespread falls of rain through the early part of tonight.

“There will be come wintery precipitation mainly up over the north midlands and Ulster. There will definitely be some snowfall and widespread falls of sleet at the very minimum.

“There may be a requirement for a snow and ice warning tonight but it will probably be confined to Ulster.”

Ms Ryan said there would be a “gradual deterioration” from Friday ahead of the expected arrival of Storm Dennis over the weekend.

That will bring “high volumes of rain”, she said, as well as a “sustained spell of high winds” for 48 hours straight over the weekend. It will be “very windy, very wet and possibly stormy”, Ms Ryan said.