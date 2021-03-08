Driver dies in Roscommon after car collides with lorry

A man in his 30s has died after his car collided with a lorry in Co Roscommon on Monday morning.

The incident occurred on the N5 at Cloonfree, Strokestown at 9.30am. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to the Roscommon mortuary, where a postmortem will take place.

The lorry driver, a man in his late 40s, was uninjured.

Garda Forensic Collision investigators are at scene and the road remains closed while local diversions are in place. Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have information in relation to this collision to contact them, including those driving in the area between 9am and 9.45am.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Strokestown Garda station on 071-9633002, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or any Garda station.