Driver dies in road crash near Crosshaven, Co Cork

A man has died in a road crash near Crosshaven, Co Cork.

The driver in his 70s was the only occupant of the car which crashed n the R612 at Aghamarta at about 4.20pm on Wednesday.

He was taken to Cork University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No other injuries were reported.

The road was closed on Wednesday evening closed and technical examination was taking place.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward and have urged any road users with camera footage who were travelling in the area at the time to make the video available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carrigaline Garda station on 021-4919370, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.