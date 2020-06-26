Driver (17) and cyclist die following collision in Co Limerick

A motorist (17) and a cyclist in his 30s were killed in a Limerick collision on Friday morning in a scene described by a priest as “total carnage”

Local priest, Fr John Walsh was called by gardai to attend the scene at Hyde Road overnight to bless the bodies after the collision at about 12.15am

The driver of the car, named locally as Paddy O’Reilly, (17), from Castletroy, was pronounced dead at the scene t.

A second male passenger was taken being treated at University Hospital Limerick for non life-threatening injuries. The male cyclist, who was also pronounced dead at the scene, is understood to be a native of Eastern Europe.

Fr Walsh said he was called to the scene around 2am, to administer the last rites to both victims.

“I said the prayer of the holy anointing over them both, and I blessed them and prayed for their families of course.”

“To be honest there was a kind of an eery quietness about the place at the time. Total carnage, that’s what it really was.”.

A dark-coloured car resting on a grass verge off the side of the road was covered by tarpaulin and later removed from the scene for a Garda technical examination.

Garda forensic collision investigators carried out a detailed technical examination of the scene. A Garda spokesman appealed for witnesses to the incident which happened at about 12.15am on Friday and for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam). Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda station on 061-214340 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111.