Drew Harris will give ‘personal apology’ to ex-garda Majella Moynihan

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris will provide Majella Moynihan with a “personal apology” regarding her treatment in the 1980s, a spokesman for the force has said.

The former garda was threatened with dismissal from the force in the 1980s for having a baby with a colleague while unmarried. Majella Moynihan was 22 when she was charged under Garda Síochána regulations of having premarital sex with another garda and a second count of having given “birth to a child outside wedlock”.

In a statement to The Irish Times, a spokesman for An Garda Siochana said arrangements will be made on Monday “to provide Ms Moynihan with a personal apology from the Commissioner”. The spokesman would not clarify if such a meeting was to take place in the context of a face-to-face meeting, or another forum.

Earlier on Monday Ms Moynihan said it was of “vital importance” that Garda Commissioner Drew Harris meets her and apologises.

While she is happy with the apologies she received from Mr Harris and Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan, she would have preferred if they had contacted her directly, she said.

Ms Moynihan’s treatment by An Garda Siochana when she became pregnant by another member of the force while unamarriedin 1984, was revealed in a documentary broadcast on RTE radio at the weekend.

Speaking on Monday Ms Moynihan said”I kept it secret for so many years because I had so much shame and now it’s no longer my story of shame, it’s their shame and I feel so vindicated.”

After the documentary was broadcast she felt “so overwhelmed” she told RTE radio’s Morning Ireland.

“The response has just been phenomenal for me, I knew it was a big story, but I didn’t think it would get the coverage that it has got. I’m just overjoyed.

“ I’m so grateful to the people that heard me and believed my story and the Doc on One team, I can’t thank them enough.

“Back in 1984 when I was pregnant and the treatment that they inflicted on me, I knew it was wrong, and for many years I’ve done counselling, I’ve done a lot of work on myself and I always felt within me that I had to tell my story, not only for me but for other women.

“The treatment of me was horrific abuse and no woman should ever, ever have to go through it, I’m so grateful that I had the courage and I just hope that it will empower other women that have been through similar situations to come forward and tell their story.”

She said that she was happy with the apology from the Commissioner, “but I feel that the apology should have come to me first, a personal apology. I feel very hurt that Commissioner Harris still hasn’t contacted me and it’s been 24 hours”.

Asked if she’d like to meet Mr Harris in person, she said “I think for healing for me and for my future and for what I have felt what the guards have done to me, where I feel yes, it’s of vital importance that I meet Commissioner Harris, that he meets me, and he apologises to me and he also gives me a written apology. Yes I would be happy, I would be content with that.”

She said she had not heard directly from the Minister for Justice either, “I haven’t heard from anybody and I strongly believe and I strongly feel that both of those people should have come to me first.”

The day she entered Templemore (the Garda training college) was the happiest day of her life, she said. “Walking in the gates of Templemore, I wanted to go in and change the injustices of things that were going on in our country and the way people were being treated and all of this.

“I believed, as the person I was at that stage, that I could have done that and I still believe that I could have done that, if I hadn’t been treated so badly by the Garda.

“The one thing that I believed so strongly from them was that I discredited the force, that was to me the most horrific thing that they could tell a 21 year old because I didn’t discredit the force, but I believed I did. They had that strong power over me.”

Ms Moynihan left the force in 1998. “I felt a sense of empowerment, I had been horrifically violated and abused within that system and it went against me and my truth and what I believed and that day that I signed that sheet of paper I found a part of me again and I remember saying it that day, they no longer have hold over me. I am Majella and I will be who I’m meant to be. I couldn’t be that within the organisation that destroyed me.”

She gave birth to the baby, David, in Galway Regional Hospital in May 1984, and gave him up for adoption. Ms Moynihan and her partner Martin, whom she began dating in 1994, also have a 21-year-old son named Stephen.

Later on Morning Ireland Antoinette Cunningham of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) said it was “very wrong what happened to her.” She commended Ms Moynihan for telling her story and hoped that by doing so she derived some measure of comfort.

“It was hugely brave of her. As a mother and a garda I am deeply shocked by the story. The invasive questions that were asked about her private life.”

The AGSI wanted to show their support even though Ms Moynihan had not ever been a member of the association, added Ms Cunningham. “Nobody deserves to be humiliated in the workplace, be they female or male.”

Times are different now with changes in legislation and cultural differences, she said.