Draft programme for government: The main points

Climate change

Ireland’s carbon emissions targets will be accelerated to an average annual reduction of 7 per cent to 2030.

It is understood that agriculture emissions are set to be treated differently, particularly methane arising from livestock. The deal references the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the “special economic role of agriculture”.

The construction of fossil fuel infrastructure, including the planned liquefied natural gas plant planned for the Shannon estuary, will be halted. There will be a ban on the further exploration of gas in the waters off Ireland.

There will also be a significant expansion of offshore wind energy across the west coast. There will be an emphasis too on the microgeneration of electricity through greater use of solar panels and greater emphasis on waste and circular energy.

Carbon tax will rise to €100 per tonne by 2030, up from the current target of €80. There will be a package for farmers to encourage the sustainable use of land.

Transport

Cycling and walking infrastructure will be allocated 10 per cent each from the transport capital investment budget, or at least €360 million, every year.

In addition to this, future capital investment in transport will be allocated on a 2:1 basis in favour of public transport over road infrastructure. This will include the rollout of BusConnects in Cork, Limerick, Galway and Waterford and increased investment in intercity and suburban rail. An economic assessment of high-speed intercity rail is also mentioned and there will be a tripling of local-link bus services.

Housing

The Land Development Agency will develop cost rental housing, as well as affordable purchase homes, affordable rental homes and social housing on State-owned land.

Some 50,000 social homes will be provided over the next five years, with an emphasis on new builds.

The Part V provision, under which developers must set aside 10 per cent of their projects for social housing, will be expanded to include affordable homes, although the exact level has not yet been set.

The current cap on the amount of money local authorities can spend on social housing developments will increase from €2 million to €6 million.

A referendum on the right to housing is mooted.

A new scheme will seek to retrofit 500,000 homes by 2030 on a “aggregated” model – which means certain towns or areas will be retrofitted at the same time to achieve economies of scale.

Those who opt for the retrofitting scheme will be able to pay over time through their utility bills.

Direct provision

The deal says: “We are committed to ending the Direct Provision system and will replace it with a new international protection accommodation policy centred on a not-for-profit approach.”

Economy

A new economic stimulus programme for the retail and tourism sectors is expected in July, with a wider national recovery plan following in October. The current national development plan will also be reviewed to take account of the increased climate change targets.

A new cabinet subcommittee on insurance reform will also be established, income tax and USC will not increase and, if Fine Gael gets its way, could potentially be cut if economic circumstances allow. There is also a commitment to 10,000 apprenticeships.

Other

A new commission on the future of the Defence Forces will be established, with a permanent pay review body for the Defence Forces also expected.

Overseas Development Aid will be increased to 0.7 per cent of GDP and a floor will be put in place to ensure that the aid budget does not fall below the level of recent years in cash terms.

A new media division will also be established within government with responsibility for broadcast, print and online media. There will also be a review and reform of the defamation laws.

Increased funding for the third-level sector will be announced within a month of a new government taking office.

A united Ireland division will be established within the Department of the Taoiseach. Fine Gael also wants a “new care deal for Ireland from cradle to grave” that improves care from childcare to old age.

There will be a citizens’ assembly on drug use.