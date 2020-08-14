Draft agriculture appeals Bill 2020 will restrict objectors – environmental group

Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity, Pippa Hackett has opened public consultation on changes to the Agricultural Appeals Act, aimed at streamlining the regulatory process for planting and felling commercial forests.

However environmentalists claim the Heads of Bill published by Ms Hackett would drastically reduce “the ability of ordinary people and environmental NGOs” to appeal any forestry decision with potential environmental impacts.

Under the current system, any member of the public may appeal a forestry licence decision, but the new Bill introduces the concept of a “relevant person”, where in order to be eligible to appeal, an individual must have partaken in the initial forestry application process, or live adjacent to the proposed site.

The Bill also introduces the concept of an “Environmental Body” which may also appeal licences. The Bill would grant the Minister powers to restrict what organisations qualify, based on, among other things, membership size, legal constitution and length of time in existence.

The environmental NGO The Pillar, a collection of 28 environmental bodies, has now written to Ms Hackett urging her to reconsider her approach. Dr Elaine McGoff, Natural Environment Officer with An Taisce, which is a member organisation of the Pillar, said it was “very disappointing that one of the Minister’s first steps in office is to restrict who can appeal”.

Ms McGoff said it would be better if Ms Hackett focused “on fixing the actual system to improve the decision making itself. It’s backwards. This would mean that the problematic decisions will continue to be made, but far fewer people will be in a position to challenge them.”

In its letter to the Minister the Pillar also raised issues in relation to the timing and duration of the consultation which closes on Friday, August 28th, after a four-week duration.