Door falls off Bus Éireann vehicle for second time in a week
Company apologises after Letterkenny-Dublin service delayed by incident in Co Tyrone
The door fell of the Letterkenny-Dublin bus just south of Sion Mills in Co Tyrone. Photograph: Andrew Coll
Bus Éireann has again apologised to passengers after a door fell off one of its vehicles for the second time this week.
The Letterkenny to Dublin Expressway service was delayed on Friday morning when a door came off about a mile south of Sion Mills, Co Tyrone.
No one was injured in the incident.
A spokesperson for Bus Éireann said: “The driver followed all safety procedures. A replacement bus was dispatched and passengers continued their journey to Dublin with a short delay. Bus Éireann would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers using the service.”
On Monday, a door fell off a bus on the Letterkenny-Galway service. The fault ocurred near Charlestown, Co Mayo, almost one hour into the journey from Sligo town to Galway city centre.
Photographs taken by a passenger show the bus stopped on a straight stretch of road, the door lying flat on a grass verge with its bottom portion still connected to the mechanical arm which operated it.
Last year, a woman became trapped by the door of a Bus Éireann baggage compartment in Waterford city in August 2018. A passerby notified the driver who stopped the engine and released the door.