Door falls off Bus Éireann vehicle for second time in a week

Bus Éireann has again apologised to passengers after a door fell off one of its vehicles for the second time this week.

The Letterkenny to Dublin Expressway service was delayed on Friday morning when a door came off about a mile south of Sion Mills, Co Tyrone.

No one was injured in the incident.

A spokesperson for Bus Éireann said: “The driver followed all safety procedures. A replacement bus was dispatched and passengers continued their journey to Dublin with a short delay. Bus Éireann would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers using the service.”

A view of the door from the interior of the Letterkenny-Galway bus on Monday. Photograph: Aaron Cunn

On Monday, a door fell off a bus on the Letterkenny-Galway service. The fault ocurred near Charlestown, Co Mayo, almost one hour into the journey from Sligo town to Galway city centre.

Photographs taken by a passenger show the bus stopped on a straight stretch of road, the door lying flat on a grass verge with its bottom portion still connected to the mechanical arm which operated it.

Last year, a woman became trapped by the door of a Bus Éireann baggage compartment in Waterford city in August 2018. A passerby notified the driver who stopped the engine and released the door.