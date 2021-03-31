Donnelly wants children’s shoe shops to reopen immediately

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said he wants to see shops selling children’s shoes reopen as soon as possible.

The Minister said he wanted to see children’s shoes added to the list of essential retail outlets immediately.

There were medical implications for children, and he was clear in his view that they [children’s shoe shops] needed to be added to the essential retail list, Mr Donnelly said. “They need to be opened immediately,” he told RTÉ radio’s News at One.

Earlier today, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohue had said the sale of children’s footwear in shops would be considered by the Government in May as it also examines ways of reopening non-essential retail.

The Minister said he appreciated some of the decisions made to save lives could create difficult situations, but he said there are already circumstances where children’s shoes are available to purchase.

Mr Donohue reacted strongly on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland radio programme to a suggestion that his party had a history with the issue of children’s shoes.

He rejected any suggestion that he was not aware of the needs of families with young children, saying: “everything our Government is doing, and our party is doing, is motivated by keeping people safe.”

In the meantime, the reopening of schools was the priority, he said: “I absolutely appreciate the needs that our parents have in relation to their very very young children. We are prioritising that, for example in relation to schools opening.”

If a decision had been made yesterday to reopen shoe shops, Ministers would now be answering questions as to why other retailers could not reopen, he said. The Government must be consistent in its decision-making, he added.

On Tuesday, Dr Niamh Lynch, a consultant paediatrician in the Bon Secours Hospital in Cork, said children are “suffering” in shoes that are too small due to the continued close of shoe shops.

She said some children were walking “barefoot” or in socks as parents were unable to order shoes online that fit correctly.

Dr Lynch said she had seen cases in recent weeks where children were wearing painful ill-fitting shoes that could have long-term implications on a child’s gait.

On RTÉ’s Primetime on Tuesday evening, Tanáiste Leo Varadkar said he has heard of some children with medical conditions where they need special footwear, and he said the Government “will need to look at that”.

Members of the Cabinet considered allowing click-and-collect for children’s shoe shops more generally.

However, he said they had been told by gardaí that collecting items from non-essential shops was an excuse frequently given by people travelling outside their 5km radius. Mr Varadkar said click-and-collect services contributed to “a lot of movement” by the public when they were open previously.

The Tánaiste said the Government recognises that children’s shoes are essential, but he noted that they can be bought online or by phone. Mr Varadkar said he was hopeful non-essential retail would be able to open in May, beginning with click-and-collect and outdoor services.