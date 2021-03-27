Donnelly asks HSE to suspend Covid-19 vaccinations at Beacon Hospital

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has moved to suspend the operation of a vaccination centre at the Beacon Hospital, following controversy after 20 teachers received Covid-19 vaccines at the private hospital.

In a statement on Saturday, Mr Donnelly said the vaccinations of the teachers, significantly ahead of their place in the schedule, was “entirely inappropriate and completely unacceptable”.

The south Dublin hospital had been running a Covid-19 vaccination centre on behalf of the Health Service Executive (HSE).

Mr Donnelly said he had now asked the HSE “to suspend vaccine operations at the Beacon Hospital”, over the controversy.

There would be an exception for “people who have already been scheduled to get their vaccine at the centre”, he said.

On Tuesday, 20 teachers and staff in St Gerard’s, a fee-paying school just outside Bray, Co Wicklow, received “leftover” vaccines in the private hospital. The children of Beacon chief executive Michael Cullen attend St Gerard’s School.

Mr Donnelly said it was “essential” that the national vaccination programme be run in line with the agreed schedule of prioritised groups.

“I have considered this matter carefully and have worked with the HSE to assess the operational implications of suspending vaccine operations at the Beacon Hospital,” he said.

“Alternative arrangements are being put in place by the HSE. In addition, I have asked the HSE to appoint a senior official to immediately examine what happened and make recommendations regarding any actions or changes required,” he said.

Mr Cullen apologised on Friday, after details of the vaccination of the teachers were reported in the Irish Daily Mail.

He said the decision “was made under time pressure and with a view to ensuring that the vaccine did not go to waste”.

“I sincerely apologise for the upset that this decision has caused and we are updating our approach to our backup list to ensure that this situation does not arise again,” he said.

The hospital said the spare doses arose as there were more than 200 “no-shows” during a vaccination clinic on Tuesday, as some HSE staff had been double booked to receive vaccines in the Aviva Stadium.

The hospital said it liaised with the HSE, and the majority of excess doses were provided to HSE staff redirected to the Beacon Hospital.

By Tuesday evening, 20 leftover vaccines had been drawn up and needed to be used within a very short period of time. At that point St Gerard’s School was contacted and a number of staff travelled to receive the remaining doses at the hospital.

The priority groups currently receiving vaccines include people aged 70 and above, and the medically vulnerable at “very high risk” from Covid-19. This includes some people who are immunocompromised, cancer patients and those who have chronic kidney or respiratory diseases, among other conditions.

Teachers are in the 11th priority group to receive vaccines under the rollout plan, ahead of those aged between 55 and 64.

The HSE has instructed vaccination centres to have a “standby list” on hand for any excess vaccine doses. The list should also adhere to the current sequencing of priority groups.