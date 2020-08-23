Donegal funeral of three family members to take place on Monday

The funeral of three members of the Mullan family will take place on Monday morning in Co Donegal.

The funeral Mass for John Mullan and his children Tomás (14) and Amelia (6) from Moville parish church will be streamed live on the internet from 11am.

Mr Mullan and his two children were killed when their car crashed off the road into Lough Foyle in Co Donegal on Thursday night during very stormy weather.

Mr Mullan’s wife and the children’s mother, Geraldine (45), who is originally from Williamstown, Co Galway, survived the crash.

She managed to get on to the upturned wreckage of the car and was rescued. She was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital, where her injuries are described as not life-threatening.

Gardaí said the stretch of road at the Three Trees near Quigley’s Point where the crash occurred had recently been resurfaced and investigators would examine if this may have contributed to the crash.

The funeral will take place in the church where the family attended Mass and where Tomás was an altar server.

Under the current guidelines, just 50 people will be allowed to attend the funeral service, though others may social distance outside.

The funeral can be viewed on movilleparish.com.