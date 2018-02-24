Donegal fatality: Postmortem reveals death not suspicious
Alarm raised when pensioner’s car discovered abandoned near house in Letterkenny
Gardaí had attended the scene late on Friday night when the pensioner was pronounced dead at the scene. File photograph: Getty Images
A Garda investigation into the circumstances concerning the death of a 71-year-old man in Donegal has concluded following a postmortem.
The examination indicated that there was nothing suspicious about the elderly man’s death at a house at Garryharry, Letterkenny.
Officers had attended the scene late on Friday night when the pensioner was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. The alarm had been raised when a car owned by the man was earlier found abandoned nearby at Kirkstown.