Donegal drowning: Victims in water for hours before rescue

An alarm was not raised for “three to four hours” before two men and a teenage boy were found after their boat was swamped by water off the coast of Donegal on Tuesday.

It is understood the boy (16), who later died, was on holiday from Scotland. A man believed to be in his 60s, from Burt in Co Donegal was found washed up dead on the shore while a third man was found clinging to a buoy.

The party of three left Malin Head at 9am in a 4.5m (15ft)-long vessel which had a small cabin. It is thought that they got into difficulty at about midday when the boat was swamped and all three ended up in the water.

Joe Joyce from Lough Swilly RNLI lifeboat said conditions were good at the time, but that the waters off Malin Head are among the most treacherous in the world.

The group had left Malin Head pier (above) around midday and had travelled approximately half a mile out to sea when their boat suddenly capsized. File photograph: Google Street View

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Mr Joyce said it is believed that all means of communication were lost when the boat was submerged. As a result the alarm was not raised for “three to four hours” when holidaymakers heard shouts from the water.

The Coastguard, which is located only half a mile away, immediately went to the scene while two lifeboats from Buncrana were launched as was rescue helicopter R118. Local fishing vessels were also asked to assist.

“A local fishing boat found a man in his late 40s clinging to a buoy, he was taken to shore and brought to hospital by ambulance. The rescue helicopter airlifted the young teenager to Altnagelvin hospital,” Mr Joyce said.

He said the search for the third person continued for an hour before people walking on the shoreline discovered the fisherman washed up on the shore.

Rescuers removed him from the water where they were met by a local doctor who pronounced him dead and a local priest administered last rites.

The man’s body was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital.

The youth was the first person to be rescued by a local vessel and he was taken by the Rescue 118 helicopter from the pier at Malin Head to Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry. He was later pronounced dead

“The fishing community in the area is well used to tragedy. This is a particularly treacherous piece of water, it is among the most treacherous in the world,” Mr Joyce said.

When asked why the alarm was not raised for hours, Mr Joyce said the side of Malin Head where the incident occurred was “on the quiet side, there is not much water traffic”.