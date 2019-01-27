Donegal crash in which four killed the ‘stuff of nightmares’

The parish priest who attended the crash in Co Donegal in which four young men died last night has described the scene as the “stuff of nightmares”.

Fr Brian O’Fearraigh, from Gweedore, said two communities had been “plunged into the depths of grief and mourning by this most tragic of events”.

The single-vehicle crash involving a car occurred at a bridge at Meenaclady between Gaoth Dobhair and Gortahork at around 9pm on Sunday.

The deceased are understood to be in their twenties and from the west Donegal area.

Fr O’Fearraigh paid tribute to the emergency services and first responders in what he described as very difficult circumstances.

He told RTÉ’s Sean O’Rourke Programme nothing could prepare a priest or the emergency services for what they witnessed last night. “It is people’s worst nightmare.”

Fr O’Fearraigh said when family members arrived “all I could do was embrace them. At a time like that words fall silent.”

The names of the young men will not be released until all family members have been notified.

The Gortahork parish priest has described the “shock and sadness” in the community at the news of the deaths.

Fr Seán Ó Gallchóir told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland two of the young men had come from his parish of Gortahurk, while the other two were from the neighbouring parishes of Falcarragh and Gweedore.

All of the young men were well-known, with one of them playing Gaelic football and soccer with local teams. All four were well-known and came from well-known families, he added.

People in the area are “saddened, stunned, in total disbelief and totally numb,” Fr Ó Gallchóir said.

“Their loss will be felt right across the community of the three parishes. The two boys were in the same class in primary school and in community school. They grew up together, they were friends all their lives.”

Fr Ó Gallchóir said everyone was devastated, in shock and experiencing great grief. “It is beyond belief.”

He said communities, especially rural communities always rally and will do everything to support the families.

“For the parents there will be a void now for all of their lives. It is just unexplainable, people are bewildered by the whole thing.

Donegal TD Pearse Doherty said today was not the day to have a discussion on road safety. He said it was a time for supporting the families and friends of the four young men.

“It’s going to be a very difficult few days,” he told Newstalk Breakfast.

Mr Doherty said sadly Donegal was unfortunately all too familiar with similar crashes and there had been, one just weeks ago, in The Rosses.

The incident comes at the end of a week in which six people died on Irish roads – a toll described by the Road Safety Authority as “an appalling loss of life”.