Donegal crash funerals: Mourners told of ‘community full of broken hearts’

Mourners in a community full of “broken hearts” have been urged to drive with care after a crash killed four young men.

Speaking at the funeral of Daniel Scott, the fourth young man to be put to rest on Thursday, Fr Sean O Gallchoir said west Donegal was in the eye of the storm of a national tragedy for Ireland.

Grieving families were left “shattered, distraught and bereft” by youthful lives cut short, he said.

John Harley, 24, from Falcarragh, Daniel Scott, 23, from Gortahork, Shaun Harkin, 22, from Falcarragh and Micheál Roarty, 24, from Moneybeg, were killed in the single-vehicle collision near Magheraroarty, Gortahork on Sunday.

Back-to-back funerals were held throughout Thursday as thousands turned out in the bitter cold to pay their respects.

At Christ the King church in Gortahork, Fr O Gallchoir described cars as lethal weapons.

“Life is busy, we are all in a rush and in a hurry, we all have deadlines — but deadlines sometimes can result in dead lives.

“We are all precious, fragile, brittle, easily broken.”

“Our community is full of broken hearts.”

Shaun Harkin

Mourners at the funeral mass of 22-year-old Shaun Harkin, the first of the four to be laid to rest, were told it was the beginning of a terrible, tragic, traumatic and tear-filled Thursday.

Gort an Choirce saw guards of honour from CLG Chloich Cheann Fhaola, Glenea Utd and the local national and secondary schools line the avenue as the hearse bringing his coffin drove in to Christ the King Church.

Fr O’Gallchóir told the mourners that this was the beginning of a terrible, tragic, traumatic and tear-filled Thursday. This is one of the darkest and saddest days in the history of the community in Donegal as we say farewell to our many young men of twenty, snatched from us in the prime of life and bloom of youth, he said

Mícheál Roarty

A snow-clad Mount Errigal formed an imposing backdrop at picturesque Dunlewey as Mr Roarty’s remains were carried into Sacred Heart Church, mourners following behind.

Many wore the green and white colours of his Dunlewey Celtic soccer team. Others had the jersey of Mr Roarty’s Gweedore GAA club. Three former team-mates carried trophies, and a green jersey was placed on the coffin at the doorway to the church. A floral tribute in the hearse spelled out his nickname, Roycee. His team-mates formed a guard of honour.

Among the congregation were Independent TD for Donegal, Thomas Pringle, 1992 All-Ireland-winning captain Anthony Molloy and chairman of Donegal GAA Michael McGrath.

Fr Brian O Fearraigh told mourners Mr Roarty was a “giant of a man”, loved by many because he loved many, and there was laughter wherever he went.

Local GAA clubs formed a guard of honour as Mr Harkin’s remains were taken up the icy driveway of Christ the King church in Gortahork on Thursday morning. Sean O Gallchoir, parish priest at Christ the King, performed the opening funeral rites as the coffin was carried into the church in front of a large crowd of mourners.

John Harley

Fr James Gillespie, parish priest at a packed St Finnian’s Church in Falcarragh, said funeral mass for Mr Harley on Thursday.

He recalled: “His mother (Ann Harley) said to me, throughout his whole life, he brought joy to the family. “He was a promising young man with a great future which was sadly cut short.

“The legacy he has left, the achievements and memories we all have of him, will continue to enrich our lives and give us great joy in the years to come.”

Mr Harley was a gifted and dedicated sportsman, albeit less enthusiastic about his football training, Fr Gillespie said, noting: “He did things when they needed to be done.” His friends described him as a brilliant mate and an “all-round nice guy”, as Fr Gillespie put it.

The clergyman paid tribute to all the bereaved families, suffering grief and pain mixed with disbelief, and said the local community had provided great support. “It is great comfort to know that he meant so much to so many.

“People from all over the world have been here for the Harley family. He was a man who was admired and loved by all who met him.”

Dozens of young people have flown in from around the world, from as far away as Australia and America to pay their respects to their late friends.

One of the men who died in the crash, Daniel Scott, was due to travel to Denmark in the coming days to start a new job.

The bell tolled again at Christ The King Church, Gortahork, for the 2.30pm funeral of Daniel Scott, late of Bedlem, Gortahork.

A Garda investigation into the exact cause of the deaths are still ongoing and gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward. -Additional reporting PA