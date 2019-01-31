Donegal crash : A ‘terrible, tragic, tear-filled day,’ mourners told

Mourners at the funeral mass of 22-year-old Sean Harkin have been told that this was the beginning of a terrible, tragic, traumatic and tear-filled Thursday

The funerals will also take place today of the other three men who died in the Co Donegal crash on Sunday, Mícheál Roarty (24), John Harley (24), and Daniel Scott (23).

The first funeral, of Sean Harkin has begun in Gort an Choirce. Guards of honour from CLG Chloich Cheann Fhaola, Glenea Utd and the local national and secondary schools lined the avenue as the hearse bringing his coffin drove in to Christ the King Church.

Fr Sean O’Gallchóir told the mourners that this was the beginning of a terrible, tragic, traumatic and tear-filled Thursday. This is one of the darkest and saddest days in the history of the community in Donegal as we say farewell to our many young men of twenty, snatched from us in the prime of life and bloom of youth, he said

All four friends died instantly when the Toyota Corolla in which they were travelling left the road at Gleannhulaigh shortly before 9pm on Sunday evening.

The funerals are being staggered across west Donegal throughout the day at 10am, 11.30am, 1pm and 2.30pm.

Dozens of young people have flown in from around the worl, from as far away as Australia and America to pay their respects to their late friends.

One of the men who died in the crash, Daniel Scott, was due to travel to Denmark in the coming days to start a new job.

As well as those traveling from overseas, many have returned from colleges around Ireland including Galway and Dublin to attend the funerals.

The funerals of the fourfriends have been staggered to allow those who wish to attend all ceremonies to do so.

The funeral of Shaun Harkin, late of Killult, Falcarragh is taking place at Christ The King Church, Gortahork at 10am.

The funeral of Mícheál Roarty, late of Dunlewey, at Sacred Heart Church, Dunlewey is at 11.30am.

Clockwise from top left: Shaun Harkin, Daniel Scott, John Harley and Mícheál Roarty were killed in a single-vehicle road crash in Co Donegal on Sunday night.

John Harley, of Carrowcannon, Falcarragh, will be buried following funeral at St Finian’s Church, Falcarragh at 1pm.

The bells will toll again at Christ The King Church, Gortahork, for the 2.30pm funeral of Daniel Scott, late of Bedlem, Gortahork.

A Garda investigation into the exact cause of the deaths are still ongoing and Gardai have appealed for witnesses to come forward.