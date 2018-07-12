Donald Trump says Theresa May’s plans for a soft Brexit would end any hopes of a trade deal with the US

US President Donald Trump dealt a double blow to British prime minister Theresa May, saying her plans for a soft Brexit would end any hopes of a trade deal with the US and suggesting Boris Johnson, who quit her cabinet earlier this week, would be a better leader than her.

“If they do a deal like that, we would be dealing with the European Union instead of dealing with the UK, so it will probably kill the deal,” Trump said in an interview in the Sun newspaper published on Friday.

His comments come at the start of a three-day tour of Britain which included dinner at Blenheim Palace, the birthplace of Winston Churchill, and tea with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle.

May wants to impress Trump and use the visit to push for a trade deal with the US after the UK leaves the European Union next year. Relations with the US are a high priority for the prime minister’s trade policy.

But even before Trump arrived in Britain. he attacked May’s Brexit plan, saying the country was in “somewhat turmoil” and that meeting Russian president Vladimir Putin next week – her geopolitical enemy – would be easier than meeting her.

Trump previously seemed well disposed to the idea of a bilateral trade deal with the UK, tweeting a year ago that it could be “very big and exciting” for jobs.

But in the Sun interview he criticised May for the way she handled negotiations saying “she didn’t listen to me” and that the deal she is pursuing “is not what the people voted on” and will affect trade with the US “in a negative way”.

He saved his praise for Johnson, who resigned as May’s foreign secretary on Monday and who Trump said he would like to meet during his time in Britain.

In the interview, Trump said Johnson has “got what it takes and I think he has got the right attitude to be a great prime minister.”

Johnson and Brexit secretary David Davis quit days after May announced a Brexit deal that was forged at Chequers, the prime minister’s country house. Johnson said the agreement was “suffocating” the Brexit dream.

No deal with the US can be signed until after next March 29th, when the UK is to formally leave the EU. Free trade agreements typically take years to conclude and any accord is likely to include hard negotiations over tariffs in industries such as automotive and agriculture, including chlorinated chicken and genetically modified crops.– Bloomberg