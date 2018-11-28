Dolphin spotted swimming up River Liffey in Dublin city centre

DSPCA monitoring situation, says weather may be affecting mammal’s sonar

Updated: 40 minutes ago

An unusual commuter has been spotted in Dublin, a dolphin was recorded swimming near the Jeanie Johnston at Custom House Quay in the city centre. Video: Darren Farrelly

 

A dolphin has been spotted swimming in the Liffey River in Dublin on Wednesday.

A number of people have taken to social media to share videos of the dolphin, in particular around the North Wall Quay area and near Butt Bridge.

The Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) said it has spoken to a member of the Marine Animal Rescue

“The weather is affecting his sonar, he should return by himself but the situation will be monitored over the next day or so,” it said.

The dolphin comes up for air near Butt Bridge. Photograph: Paddy Logue
Dubliners gathered on Butt bridge to watch the dolphon. Photograph: Paddy Logue
