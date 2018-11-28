Dolphin spotted swimming up River Liffey in Dublin city centre

A dolphin has been spotted swimming in the Liffey River in Dublin on Wednesday.

A number of people have taken to social media to share videos of the dolphin, in particular around the North Wall Quay area and near Butt Bridge.

Cancel the rest of the day. There's a dolphin in the Liffey. pic.twitter.com/7KzRTfG38b — Paddy Logue (@paddylogue) November 28, 2018

The Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) said it has spoken to a member of the Marine Animal Rescue.

“The weather is affecting his sonar, he should return by himself but the situation will be monitored over the next day or so,” it said.

The dolphin comes up for air near Butt Bridge. Photograph: Paddy Logue