Dolores O’Riordan ‘voice of a generation’, says Varadkar

Cranberries lead singer Dolores O’Riordan has been described as a trailblazer with a unique voice and songwriting talent.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar led tributes in the Dáil to the musician and songwriter who died suddenly on Monday.

“For so many of us, especially those of us who grew up in the 1990s, she was the voice of a generation. And no matter where you were in the world in recent times it wouldn’t take long before you heard a Cranberries song on the radio, even in the most far-flung places in the world.”

He added: “She blazed a trail across the world with her unique voice and also her talents in songwriting and our thoughts are with her, her family, her friends and people of Limerick in particular.”

Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams expressed his party’s sympathies on Ms O’Riordan’s death. He said in Irish their “thoughts are with her family and friends and this sad time”.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin said: “I’d like to associate myself and the Labour party with the votes of sympathy to the family, friends and indeed the people of Limerick on the sudden and tragic passing of Dolores O’Riordan”.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin described Ms O’Riordan as a “world class musician and singer, a great ambassador for Irish music and Irish creativity who had a huge impact on many generations”.

He said she also spoke very frankly and gave her insights into life itself, notoriety and being world famous.

Mr Martin added that throughout that time she retained “her commitment and connection to her native city and her family and her tradition”.