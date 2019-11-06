Dog with newborn puppies found abandoned and chained to gate

A dog has been found abandoned and chained to a gate in a field along with her six newborn puppies in Co Roscommon.

The two-year-old lurcher dog was chained to a gate post by its collar in a field near Elphin, Co Roscommon. The dog had been abandoned along with six of her puppies, who she was attempting to nurse while tied to the gate.

The animals were discovered by a member of the public who contacted the ISPCA and gardaí. The dog and her puppies were taken to the ISPCA national animal centre in Co Longford for an urgent veterinary assessment.

The animals were cold and hungry when found and it is not known how long they had been left in the field. Following checks by veterinary staff it does not appear the mother or her puppies suffered any health issues from the abandonment.

The puppies will be rehomed in the New Year. Photograph: ISPCA

Hugh O’Toole, manager of the ISPCA centre, said “leaving a young dog only two-years-old tied up without water, food or shelter most definitely put her along with her young puppies” lives at risk.

“With the recent level of rainfall and cold weather this week, the outcome could have been very different and I’m happy we were alerted so we could help them,” he said.

Mr O’Toole said the animal welfare charity was urging all pet owners to spay or neuter their pets as early as possible to reduce the risk of unwanted litters of puppies or kittens being born.

“I don’t understand how anyone can think it is okay to leave a dog tied to a gate to nurse her puppies,” he said.

The dog has been named Emmy Lou by staff in the ISPCA. Photograph: ISPCA

The dog was scanned to identify the owner but it had not been microchipped as legally required. The dog has been named Emmy Lou by staff in the ISPCA, and the puppies have been named Billy Ray, Dixie, Dolly, Dotty, June and Patsy.

The six puppies will remain with the ISPCA at least until the New Year when they will be old enough to be rehomed.

Mr O’Toole said the three ISPCA rescue centres across the country are constantly full to capacity, and the welfare charity worked with often very limited resources.