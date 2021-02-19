Doctors reject proposed new public service pay agreement

Doctors have decisively rejected the proposed new public service agreement in a ballot.

The Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) said that of members who participated in the ballot, 95 per cent voted to reject the proposed new deal, which provides for a 1 per cent pay rise in October 2021 and a further 1 per cent rise in October 2022 for Government employees.

Dr Paddy Hillery, chairman of the IMO’s non-consultant hospital doctor committee, said on Friday that the proposed new agreement “ doesn’t live up to the challenge of this moment and our members can’t support it”.

The IMO said the proposed new agreement did not recognise the new health service realities brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic nor address the long-standing grievances of doctors working in public health services.

Dr Hillery said his members were “exhausted, stressed and angry”.

Recruitment difficulties

Dr Clive Kilgallen, chairman of the IMO’s consultant committee, said: “Since the extraordinary failed policy of 2012, which servants imposed swingeing and unique salary cuts on consultants, we have had huge difficulties in recruiting and retaining consultants and this has led directly to long waiting lists for both inpatient and outpatient care, which now include over 270,000 patients who have been languishing on a waiting list to see a consultant for over 12 months.

“As consultant vacancies increase, patients will continue to suffer unacceptably-long delays in accessing care. Successive governments have refused to deal with the issue despite promising to do so.”

Dr Ina Kelly, chairwoman of the IMO’s public health committee, said members could not “ support a pay deal which does nothing to address our fundamental problems”.

“Consultant-level doctors in public health medicine have been ignored and disrespected for over 20 years and despite the recommendations of numerous Government-commissioned reports, we are still not acknowledged and employed as consultants,” she said.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has exposed the cost to society of not resourcing a consultant-provided public health medicine service. Our members can no longer accept a mixture of piecemeal measures and forgotten reports.”

Ratification

The proposed deal is expected to be ratified next week at a meeting of the public services committee of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions based on an aggregate of the votes of its individual affiliates.

The proposed agreement has been backed by members of large unions, such as the Services Industrial Professional and Technical Union and the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation, boosting its prospects of being formally ratified.

The proposed agreement has been rejected by the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland and the association representing medical laboratory scientists.

The deal provides for a 1 per cent pay rise in October 2021 and a further 1 per cent rise in October 2022.

There is also another pool of money, equivalent to a further 1 per cent pay increase, being set aside to deal with issues, pay claims or outstanding awards in particular parts of the public service.