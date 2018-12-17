Do you live in St James’s Wood? Share your story here

A report published in The Irish Times on Monday found apartment owners in a Dublin 8 complex are being asked to pay €3 million to remedy serious fire safety risks found there. This amounts to between €20,375 and €26,239 for each apartment owner, who have little or no legal recourse under Irish building law. The fire-safety issues are so serious that it could lead to the shuttering of the development should fire inspectors be alerted. Do you live at St James’s Wood in Kilmainham, either as an owner or a tenant? Would you like to tell your story, share your concerns or submit questions for us to chase up? You can do so by using the form here. (If you are reading this in the Irish Times app, you can access the form here). A selection of responses may be published on irishtimes.com. Thank you.

