‘Do not swim’ notices issued for beaches in Dublin and Wexford

Temporary no swim notices have been issued for a beach in Donabate in Dublin and two beaches in Wexford after contamination was detected during routine sampling.

Fingal County Council issued the temporary do not swim notice for Balcarrick Beach in Donabate, Co Dublin after a sample showed contamination which was believed to have been caused by animals and birds.

The Health Safety Executive has advised that swimming at the beach should be prohibited until the water quality returns to normal. A second sample has been taken and sent for testing and the results are expected on Monday.

Notices have also been issued for beaches at Duncannon and Ballymoney North in Wexford after water samples showed slightly elevated levels of microbiological contamination at both beaches.

“There is no obvious cause for these recent poor bathing water quality results, though recent spells of heavy rain may have been a contributing factor, and the Council’s technical staff are currently investigating the matter,” said David Minogue, Communications Officer with Wexford County Council.

The three beaches remain open but members of the public are being requested to abide by the no swim notices.

Earlier this month, a do not swim notice was issued for Claremont beach in Howth, Co Dublin. The notice was put in place for three days after faecal pollution was detected at the beach. It is believed the pollution was caused by birds and animals or surface runoff.