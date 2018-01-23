Dissident splinter group Óglaigh na hÉireann suspends ‘armed actions’

The dissident republican group, Óglaigh na hÉireann, announced on Tuesday that “with immediate effect” it is suspending “all armed actions against the British state”.

The announcement comes following what Óglaigh na hÉireann (ONH) described as an internal review over the “future of republican struggle”.

The dissident grouping was formed in 2009 after it splintered from the Real IRA. It was led by the recently imprisoned republican Seamus McGrane who organised that breakaway.

ONH was involved in numerous gun and bomb attacks although it is believed it was not directly responsible for any killings.

It carried out the 2010 under-car bombing which seriously injured PSNI officer Peadar Heffron while the same year it was blamed for a car bomb attack at on the British army base Palace Barracks in Hollywood, Co Down which houses MI5’s headquarters in Northern Ireland.

In 2009 it was involved in a failed 400lb car bomb attack on the HQ of the North’s Policing Board in Belfast.

The organisation was mainly based in Belfast with a smaller membership along the north Louth/south Armagh Border and in Derry and Strabane.

Its effectiveness was seriously undermined after its driving force, McGrane was arrested in the Republic in 2015.

Last month 63-year-old McGrane from Dromiskin, Co Louth was sentenced by the Special Criminal Court in Dublin to 11-and-a-half years in prison for directing terrorism.

Targeted by the PSNI and MI5 in the North and gardaÍ in the South it has come under great pressure in recent years.

A number of its members were arrested while others quit the organisation. While at one stage it was reckoned to have a membership of around 200; some of them former Provisional IRA members with bomb-making experience, total membership now is estimated by security sources to be around 50.

Last Easter, at a republican commemoration in Ardoyne in north Belfast, former republican prisoner Gary McNally signalled that ONH was considering announcing a cessation of paramilitary action.

He said “for a protracted period the republican movement has been engaged in a process of debate, discussion and deliberation about the future of the republican struggle, and in particular, the future of our movement”.

Óglaigh na hÉireann in its statement on Tuesday said its internal review “examined the pros and cons of the politics and tactics of armed struggle to achieve our objectives within the current political, social and economic environment facing the communities we seek to represent”.

“While ONH accept that the right of the Irish people to use armed disciplined force to end the violation of Irish national sovereignty is unquestionable our review has concluded that at this time the environment is not conducive to armed conflict,” it added.

“Therefore the leadership of ONH are announcing that with immediate effect we will suspend all armed actions against the British State,” it said.

“The leadership and volunteers of ONH remain unbowed and unbroken. We will continue to protect our membership and base as we move forward in a spirit of unity and determination to achieve our political goals,” the statement concluded.

British and Irish security services now will watching to see if this has any impact on the other two main dissident groups, the New IRA and the Continuity IRA.

The main dissident threat is from the New IRA which is an amalgamation of the Real IRA, Republican Action Against Drugs and dissident republicans operating more independently.

It was responsible for the murders respectively in 2012 and 2016 of prison officers David Black and Adrian Ismay.

Prior to its formation in 2012 some of its members were believed to have been involved in the 2011 murder of PSNI constable Ronan Kerr and two years earlier in the murders of British soldiers, Patrick Azimkar and Mark Quinsey.

The Continuity IRA is viewed as a lesser threat having split into different factions.