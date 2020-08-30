‘Disgraceful’ partying on Killarney streets condemned by mayor

The mayor of Killarney has condemned the “disgraceful behaviour” of people who were seen partying on Main Street in the town on Saturday night, in apparent contravention of Covid-19 guidelines.

Video footage on social media shows a group of people chanting and drinking on Main Street in Killarney, without observing social distancing or wearing masks.

Two men also stood and sang on top of an old phone box, which has been repurposed to hold a defibrillator, the video shows.

One man was removing clothing while standing on top of the box, according to the footage.

Speaking to The Irish Times, the mayor Independent Cllr Brendan Cronin, described the behaviour as “reprehensible” and said a “public apology is required” by those who attended.

“As a collective group, we have all done tremendous work to ensure that the number of new cases remains as low as possible in our town and county by putting restrictions before personal preferences,” Cllr Cronin said.

“ Business owners and staff have gone above and beyond to protect customers and visitors to Killarney. There efforts should be recognised, not hampered by this behaviour.”

Cllr Cronin said the actions were disrespectful to all those who have made sacrifices over the past six months due to the pandemic.

“In a time when we cannot go to watch a football match, when weddings are being postponed along with other family occasions being put on hold, the behaviour seen in our town last night was nothing short of showing two fingers to all those who have put in huge time and effort to make Killarney safe,” he added.

Cllr Cronin also apologised to the Killarney first responders voluntary group for the “disrespect” shown to the community defribrillator.

“ Those that decided to use the defibrillator box as their ‘stage’ last night need to publicly apologise for this lack of respect shown,” he said.

“I am calling on An Garda Síochána to step up their efforts to ensure that a similar large gathering like this does not happen again.”

Cllr Michael Gleeson, from the South Kerry Independent Alliance, said he “unreservedly condemns” what happened.

“They are not the kind of people we want on the streets of Killarney. We aim for the highest standards of safety and personal wellbeing. Such behaviour puts the lives of other people in jeopardy”.

Gardaí have been contacted for comment.