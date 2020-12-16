‘Disaster looms’ due to North’s handling of Covid-19, says Scally

The handling of the coronavirus pandemic in Northern Ireland “beggars belief”, a leading public health expert has warned, as its health service comes under severe pressure due to Covid-19 admissions.

Dr Gabriel Scally, of the Royal Society of Medicine, said “disaster looms” with hospitals “on the brink of being overwhelmed” after up to 17 ambulances were forced to queue outside a hospital in Co Antrim on Tuesday.

Dr Scally said on Twitter “the handling of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland beggars belief. The health service is on the brink of being overwhelmed, but efforts to prevent growth in cases have been relaxed. Shops, coffee shops, restaurants and bars serving food all open. Disaster looms.”

A further six coronavirus-related deaths and 486 confirmed cases were reported in Northern Ireland on Tuesday. The hospital network was operating at over capacity, with 104 per cent of beds occupied, according to the North’s Department of Health.

Wendy Magowan, the director of operations with the Northern Health Trust, said there were no ambulances queued outside Antrim Area Hospital’s on Wednesday morning, but there were 43 patients in the emergency department awaiting admission to wards.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, she called on the public to observe all public health precautions to reduce the numbers requiring hospitalisation for Covid-19.

Ms Magowan said that “society needs to work with us” to reduce pressure on health services and allow people who need to go to hospital to do so.

She admitted the sustained surge in Covid-19 cases had led to surgeries, including those for cancer patients, being “stood down”.

The current situation was “completely different” from April and May when the Northern Health Trust had a lot more bed capacity, she said. They had been able to manage the situation better then because now they were working beyond their capacity. It was difficult managing both Covid and non-Covid pathways within hospitals.

The numbers during “this surge” were much higher than earlier in the year, she added. “We’re all very concerned about what’s to come.

“Society needs to work with us, using all the (public health) measures we can to reduce reliance on hospital admissions and to allow people who need to get into hospital to do so.”

On Tuesday, the North’s Minister of Health said he would put new proposals to the Executive aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus over the Christmas period.

Robin Swann told the Assembly he would bring forward a paper on Thursday with a “number of recommendations”. He declined to elaborate.

Northern Ireland emerged from a two-week “circuit-breaker” lockdown on Friday. From December 22nd to 28th, people in the North will be permitted to travel anywhere in the UK, and “bubble” with up to three other households from December 23rd to 27th.