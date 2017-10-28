Director Simon Fitzmaurice’s funeral told of ‘love of life, family’

The funeral of director Simon Fitzmaurice has heard that he remained “full of humour” and “jolly and courageous” right up until his death, despite his difficult battle with motor neurone disease (MND).

On Saturday afternoon, St Kilian’s Church in Mr Fitzmaurice’s native Greystones overflowed with mourners wishing to pay their last respects to the celebrated writer and filmmaker, who died on Thursday.

In a ceremony made all the more poignant through the use of scattered references to the 43-year-old’s own writing and poetry throughout, those in attendance heard Mr Fitzmaurice was “full of love” for his work, his family and life in general.

“He loved people. He always found the beauty, the vulnerable beauty, of a person. He always made you feel special. He had that ability to look you in the eyes and really see you,” his sister Ruth Fitzmaurice said in a speech following the funeral Mass.

Fianna Fáil TD Stephen Donnelly (left) with digital artist Phil McDarby at the funeral of Simon Fitzmaurice at St Kilian’s Church, Blacklion, Greystones. Photograph: Cyril Byrne/The Irish Times

She went on: “Simon was full of energy, I don’t know where he got his energy. He was always go, go, go, no time to be wasted. He had an exhilaration and love of life, full of laughter and life all the time, while also managing to be sensitive and thoughtful.

‘Full of pure love’

“Simon the poet, Simon the writer, the joker, the debater, the storyteller, the director, Simon was full of pure love. Love for his family. Love for his friends. Simon you will be so very, very missed, we love you.”

Mr Fitzmaurice’s other sister Kate paid tribute to the “outpouring of love from Greystones and beyond” following his death.

The funeral of film director Simon Fitzmaurice, with his wife Ruth and children, family and friends, arriving at St Kilian’s Church, Blacklion, Greystones, today. Photograph: Cyril Byrne/The Irish Times

Each of Mr Fitzmaurice’s five children played a part in the ceremony, with Jack, Raife and Arden reading prayers of the faithful, while twins Sadie and Hunter brought forward offertory gifts.

His wife Ruth performed a reading of The Day is Done by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, while close friend Phil McDarby recited Mr Fitzmaurice’s own poem Heart.

The funeral of film director Simon Fitzmaurice at St Kilian’s Church, Blacklion, Greystones, today. Photograph: Cyril Byrne/The Irish Times

Mr Fitzmaurice was diagnosed with MND in 2008, although he continued to write and later directed his first feature film, titled My Name is Emily.

Detail of struggles

He outlived an initial life expectancy of four years beyond diagnosis, and in 2014 produced the memoir It’s Not Yet Dark detailing his struggles with the illness.

The church attendance enjoyed brief moments of levity, such as where chief celebrant Fr John Daly read out a quote from Mr Fitzmaurice in which he described himself as a “stubborn bastard”.

Fr Daly offered another, more solemn reflection from the acclaimed artist: “When I die, don’t say Simon loved films. Say Simon had as much love in him as blood.”

The Mass was preceded by a performance of We Don’t Eat by Dublin-based singer James Vincent McMorrow, which was said to be one of Mr Fitzmaurice’s favourite songs.

Those in attendance at the service included Lieut Cmdr Patricia Butler, aide-de-camp to President Michael D Higgins, along with writer Galen English, local Fianna Fáil TD Stephen Donnelly, Irish Times deputy features editor Roisín Ingle and broadcaster Maia Dunphy, among others.

Mr Fitzmaurice’s uncle Bobby closed the ceremony with a poem dedicated to his memory: “Simon’s the strong oak tree, and his children the leaves. Simon’s love for Ruth, Jack, Raife, Arden, Sadie and Hunter will never wither. Somehow jolly and courageous, Simon stayed the course, night and day Simon did it his way. In paradise fare thee well, may flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”