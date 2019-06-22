Detectives arrest two men after €500,000 drugs seizure in Cork

Gardaí have arrested two men for questioning following the seizure of €500,000-worth of cannabis in an intelligence-led operation in Cork city yesterday evening.

Detectives from the Cork City Divisional Drugs Squad carried out a search of a car at Kent Railway Station at around 5.30pm and found 20 kilos of cannabis.

Officers arrested two men in their late 40s at the scene and found another five kilos of cannabis in a follow-up search of a house in Ballyphehane.

Gardaí estimate the total value of the drugs seized to be around €500,000 and they believe the drugs were destined for the local Cork market.

Both suspects were arrested under drug trafficking legislation which allows gardaí to hold suspects for up to seven days before they have to be charged or released.

Both men were both brought to Mayfield Garda Station where detectives spent the evening questioning them about the huge €500,000 drugs haul.

Detectives were set to resume questioning both men, who are from the Ballyphehane area, at Mayfield Garda Station on Saturday morning.