Derry car bomb: Police complete examination of explosion site

Police have completed their examination of the scene of a car bomb explosion in Derry city on Saturday, which is being blamed on dissident republicans.

Five people have been arrested as part of the investigation into the incident which happened outside a courthouse on Bishop Street at about 8.10pm on Saturday.

A 50-year-old man was arrested under the terrorism act in connection with the incident. Four other men - two aged 21, and others aged 34 and 42 - arrested earlier remain in police custody.

A major investigation is continuing into the car bomb which no group has claimed responsibility for. However, the PSNI believes it was the work of a group calling itself ‘the New IRA’.

The New IRA emerged in 2012 via a merger of several groups including the Real IRA. It has been linked with at least one murder - of a prison officer - and several bomb attacks.

Bishop Street has since reopened following the explosion. The PSNI said investigators had completed an examination of the scene, and the force offered “a sincere word of thanks for the patience of all those impacted”.

Earlier residents living near the courthouse were allowed to return to their homes, and people were allowed to return to a car park opposite where their cars had been stranded since the explosion.

CCTV from Saturday footage shows the car being abandoned outside the courthouse and a figure dressed in black running away. Armed and masked men had earlier hijacked the car, a Ford Fusion, from a pizza delivery driver in the Brandywell area of the city.

A bomb – described by police as a “crude and unstable device” – was put into the car and driven for half a mile through the city to the courthouse.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton said the car was abandoned at about 7.23pm, and that shortly afterwards a call was received by the Samaritans in the English West Midlands warning of the bomb. That call was passed on to West Midlands police, who then passed it on to the PSNI. A patrol had already spotted the vehicle and had begun to evacuate the area. The bomb exploded at 8.09pm.

People evacuated

PSNI officers cut gates at the back of a youth club to allow 150 people – who were taking part in a charity quiz – to escape from the building on to the city’s walls. Other people were instructed to close doors and to move to the back of buildings.

A group of young people were recorded on CCTV making their way past the bomb about 20 minutes before it exploded.

In a statement, the dissident republican political party Saoradh linked the attack to the 100th anniversary of the Soloheadbeg ambush, which marked the beginning of the War of Independence.

The attack has been widely condemned.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Karen Bradley said the incident had “rightly been met with utter condemnation from all parts of the community” but insisted it would be wrong to draw a link between it and the impasse over the UK’s exit from the European Union.

“These are plots and activities that these people have been working on and trying to carry out for many, many years and we need to be clear with them that those activities are not welcome, the people of Northern Ireland do not want to see this kind of activity on their streets,” she said.

‘Legitimise’

DUP Westminster leader Nigel Dodds welcomed Ms Bradley’s assertion that the bomb was unrelated to the Brexit debate, adding it is also “somewhat unrelated” to Stormont’s collapse.

“Let us not legitimise in any way what these people are about by ascribing to them a cause — these are people who want to destroy communities on both sides, who want to disrupt, who want to bring nothing positive and who have no agenda whatsoever, and therefore I totally support what the Secretary of State has said in that regard.”

Ms Bradley later denied that she had brought up “border polls” in the region in talks about Brexit, calling claims on the subject “rumours and supposition”.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney said there was “no place and no justification possible for such acts of terror, which seek to drag Northern Ireland back to violence and conflict”.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan said the attack had been carried out against the people of Derry but also against communities across the island of Ireland who had enjoyed the results of the peace process for many years.

Security sources said the attack was a reminder of the continued threat from dissident republicans and voiced concern about the risk of further attacks if a hard border was introduced under Brexit.