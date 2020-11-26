Derry bus firm cancels shopping tour to Dundrum after ‘double checking’ rules

A bus company in Northern Ireland has cancelled a planned shopping tour from Derry to Dundrum Town Centre in Dublin and apologised.

GD Tours posted on social media on Wednesday the offer of seats for a return trip from Derry at 7am on Saturday, December 5th to the south Dublin shopping centre for £25.

The original post said: “With shops closing in the north tomorrow [Thursday] at 12 midnight! The south is reopening on the Monday 30th lets get seats sold and have a relaxing day to the biggest shopping centre in Ireland!!”

In a statement on Thursday afternoon, the Derry-based company said: “Regarding the shopping trip to Dundrum it won’t be going ahead as after double checking travel restriction it’s not possible at this time thank you for all the interest if I have offended anyone in anyway I again am sorry.”

Dundrum Town Centre said earlier on Thursday that the trip was “not in line with Government guidance, nor are they affiliated with the centre”.

“We look forward to welcoming customers back to the centre, and all visits must be in-line with Government guidance. We ask that all visitors are responsible and consider others when visiting,” it said.

The Level 5 lockdown in the Republic comes to end on December 1st with the expectation that non-essential shops will be allowed to reopen from next week.

Fresh restrictions come into effect again in Northern Ireland from Friday. However Northern Ireland’s guidelines state that “the retail sector remains open at this time”.