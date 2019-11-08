Dermot Kelly, former Irish Times journalist, has died

Former Irish Times journalist Dermot Kelly has died. Mr Kelly, originally from Mullingar, Co Westmeath worked as Dáil correspondent for the newspaper.

Mr Kelly began his career in local newspapers before moving to the Cork Examiner and later The Irish Times. He worked as a general news reporter for The Irish Times, before covering consumer affairs and later politics.

Dermot Kelly, the former Dáil correspondent at The Irish Times

Mr Kelly retired in the 1990s and had been ill in recent years. Former Irish Times colleague Michael O’Regan said Mr Kelly was “professional and thorough in his work”.

“He was a bookish man and also liked to play tennis,” he said. “Dermot was a very talented journalist and was great under pressure, calm all the time. He had tremendous journalistic judgement and a great sense of humour.”

Funeral mass takes place at the Church of the Good Shepherd, Churchtown on Monday at 10am followed by cremation at Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross.