Dense fog and icy roads prompt warning for road users

A nationwide fog warning is in place until lunchtime as the cold snap continues with temperatures unlikely to rise beyond one to four degrees today.

Road users have also been advised to take extra care today and a status yellow fog warning is in place until 1pm.

Icy road conditions have also been reported this morning in many parts of Connacht and in Co Donegal.

The fog is forecast to slowly clear in most places this afternoon leaving a mostly dry day with sunny spells.

However, there will be scattered showers along the coasts throughout the day. It will be cold with temperatures between one and five degrees, coolest where the fog lingers, in a light northerly breeze.

Widespread fog in many areas overnight with patches of freezing fog. Frost & some icy patches developing too as temps fall to between -3 to +1C. Dry for much of the country with just patchy rain at times in the southwest & isolated showers in Leinster. — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 6, 2020

Tonight will be mainly dry with an ongoing risk of showers on coasts but temperatures may fall to minus two degrees.

Tuesday will see rain affecting Ulster while the rest of the country will be largely dry.

There will be moderate to fresh northwest winds with temperatures of six or seven degrees in the afternoon, falling to between minus two and two degrees on Tuesday night.

Wednesday will be another cold day with light variable winds but mostly dry conditions in the morning apart from showers near coasts.

Rain will develop in the southwest and west during the afternoon, becoming widespread through the late afternoon and early evening.

Highest temperatures will be between five and seven degrees by day and falling to near freezing again at night with the rain clearing through.

Thursday will be largely dry to start with light westerly winds. The winds will turn southerly and freshen with another spell of rain coming from the west later.

It will remain quite cold with afternoon temperatures of seven to 10 degrees and overnight temperatures of between five and seven degrees.

The outlook for next weekend is for conditions to remain rather cold with rain at times in the west.