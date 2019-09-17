Delays on red-line Luas due to technical fault

Red-line Luas passengers face a second day of delays due to technical faults.

On Monday, a failed tram cancelled all services between Blackhorse and Heuston while the rest of the Red-line faced delays for some time.

Good Morning,Red Line passengers please be advised there are delays currently along the Red Line due to a number of tech faults. Tickets are also valid on Dublin bus. Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience. — Luas (@Luas) September 17, 2019

The company has said valid Luas tickets can be used on Dublin Bus.