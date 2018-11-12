Delays of up to an hour reported on M1/M50 after crash

Drivers are experiencing delays of up to an hour on the M1 into Dublin following a number of incidents.

Traffic is heaviest on the M1 between J7 Julianstown and J2 Dublin Airport. A car which was on fire between Balbriggan South and Donabate has been cleared, but there are reports of two accidents on the same stretch of road, one in the left lane and one in the right.

The delay is having a knock-on effect on the M50 southbound which is now busy from the M1/M50 interchange to J4 Ballymun.

It is also very busy from J6 Blanchardstown through to J12 Firhouse.

An AA Roadwatch spokeswoman said it was a busy stretch of road for commuters at rushhour and the accidents had compounded the delays for motorists.