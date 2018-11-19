Delays for Dart commuters as some services suspended

There are delays for Dublin commuters this morning as Dart services have been suspended between Bray and Dalkey due to overhead cable damage.

Services are unlikely to return before 10am, according to Irish Rail, which is working to repair the cables. It says Dublin Bus is accepting valid rail tickets in affected areas.

The problems on the commuter rail line between the Co Wicklow town and south county Dublin village began at about 8.30am.

Services are still operating between Greystones/Bray abd Dalkey to Malahide/Howth.