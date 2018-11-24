Delays at Dublin Airport after radar system causes standstill

Passengers travelling to and from Dublin airport will encounter long delays on Saturday after an earlier radar issue caused the suspension of all services for over an hour.

That suspension has now lifted and flights have resumed after an issue with the Irish Aviation Authority’s radar system was resolved.

In an updated statement, Dublin Airport said:

“Flight operations have resumed at Dublin Airport following an earlier issue with the Irish Aviation Authority’s (IAA) radar system.

According to several reports, flights from/to Dublin Airport (DUB) are currently affected by a radar issue; no departures at the moment, some arriving flights are holding https://t.co/aCnCkKodhL pic.twitter.com/VwxkrHlg3Q — International Flight Network (@FlightIntl) November 24, 2018

“There will be a knock on impact to the flight schedule as a result of the disruption this morning.

“Passengers are advised to check with their airline for the latest information regarding their flight.”

Data from flight-tracking website Flight Radar 24 showed arriving flights holding off landing, while flights due to take off were standing still on the runway.

Flight Radar data also showed a number of flights appeared to have diverted to Shannon airport, though it is not clear if they have landed there or not.

Some passengers took to Twitter to say they had been sitting on the tarmac at Dublin airport for over an hour.

More to follow...