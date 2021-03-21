‘Definite stagnation’ in number of Covid cases – HSE clinical chief

The country is seeing a “definite stagnation” in the number of Covid-19 cases, the HSE’s chief clinical officer has said.

Dr Colm Henry said on Sunday there was “a stubbornly high level of new cases” being identified every day, of the order of 500 - 600.

He said the 14-day incidence, which was used as another metric, was showing about 150 cases of the virus “which again has stagnated.”

He said the “R” value was stuck on one which meant the disease was stable or increasing.

Dr Henry told RTÉ’s This Week programme on Sunday that said there were some signals of concern that sometimes anticipated a deterioration in some of these numbers .

He said one of these was an increase in the number of referrals from GPs for testing.

“There is a lot of illness out there and it has not gone away, and it is much higher than it was in early December. So long as we see that illness out there it is going to convert into an on-going stream of admissions into hospitals and that is what we are seeing.”

Dr Henry said there was no evidence the return to school for some children had played into the stagnation in the rate of infection.

Separately, Minister of State at the Department of Further and Higher Education Niall Collins told the same programme that the introduction of mandatory hotel quarantine or people entering Ireland from a number of countries may come into effect within a number of days.

He said the legislation on this issue had been signed into law and talks had been taking place with a single operator who would provide the entire quarantine service.

Mr Collins said he he did not think gardaí would be stationed at hotels being used for the quarantine programme.

However he said gardaí might be involved if there was a breach of any law or guideline.

He said a private provider would provide the quarantine service . He said the Department of Defence and the defence forces would provide planning and logistical support.

Dr Henry suggested that the 30,000 people who had been due to the receive the AstraZeneca vaccine before the process was temporarily suspended last weekend, would be vaccinated now within seven to 10 days.

Dr Henry said the HSE was not in a position to offer an alternative to the AstraZeneca vaccine to people in the category of having underlying medical conditions.

He said the HSE was confident on basis of real world experience that this was a safe and effective vaccine.

The chief executive of the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) Susan Clyne said the programme for providing vaccines to persons over the age of 70 was “on track”.

“By mid-April all over 70s will have received their first dose and by mid May all over 70 population will have received their second dose and be fully immunised.

Ms Clyne said the supply was always the constraint and was confident these targets would be met based on the supply lines that had been advised to doctors at the moment.

“If that changes, that creates difficulties,” she said.