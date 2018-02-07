Defendant lunged at judge when she remanded him in custody

A judge had to be escorted from the bench when a defendant made a lunge for her after she refused him bail at a court in Co Cork on Wednesday morning.

James McCarney (40) had been remanded to appear at Macroom District Court on a dangerous driving charge after he allegedly drove off from a garda and customs checkpoint in Ballinhassig on Tuesday.

Gardaí had sought to have Mr McCarney remanded in custody when he appeared at Clonakilty District Court on Tuesday afternoon as they wanted time to check out his address in Scotland.

When Mr McCarney’s case was called at Macroom District Court on Wednesday, Sgt Brian Harte said gardaí needed more time to check out his address at Branzteit, Balmore in Glasgow.

Judge Mary Dorgan said in those circumstances, she would remand him in continuing custody to Bandon District Court on Friday whereupon Mr McCarney jumped up from the custody area and lunged forward.

A number of gardaí jumped on him to try and restrain him. One of the gardaí was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment of a suspected broken jaw.

Judge Dorgan rose from the bench until Mr McCarney was safely restrained.