Defence Forces to provide services during ambulance strike

The Government is to deploy Defence Force ambulances and personnel to provide services for patients during a planned strike scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

Up to 500 ambulance service staff are to commence a work stoppage at 7am on Tuesday in a dispute over over trade union representation rights and the deduction of union subscriptions at source.

The strike by members of the National Ambulance Service Representative Association (Nasra) will run from 7am until 5pm.

Members of Nasra will only deal with calls in relation to life-threatening and potentially life-threatening cases during the planned stoppage.

Nasra is a branch of the Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA).

Government sources said on Monday that Defence Force ambulances and crews would be used in certain parts of the country during the strike.

Government sources said the HSE’s National Ambulance Service had made a request for support from the Defence Forces.

A spokesman for the PNA said pickets would be placed at ambulance depots across the country from 7am on Tuesday.

He said the union was expecting strong support for the industrial action in Dublin, Cork, Galway, the northwest and the southeast.

The PNA said it again urged the HSE to enter into talks at the Workplace Relations Commission.

The PNA said the HSE had not set out its contingency arrangements for the strike on Tuesday.

The HSE has not yet made any comment on Monday regarding the planned Nasra strike.

It had previously maintained that it did not recognise the PNA as the representative body for staff in the National Ambulance Service.

Ambulance staff represented by the trade union Siptu are not involved in the dispute.