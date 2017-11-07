Defence Forces chief misses out on top EU military post

The chief of staff of the Defence Forces, Vice Admiral Mark Mellett, will not be the next chairman of the European Union Military Committee (EUMC), the union’s highest military body.

The 28-country membership of the committee voted on Tuesday to give the position to the chief of staff of the Italian Defence Forces, General Claudio Graziano.

In September, the Government nominated Vice Admiral Mellett for the position, which falls vacant in a year’s time when the current incumbent, Gen Mikhail Kostarakos, of Greece retires.

The EUMC is part of the EU’s external action service, carrying out the union’s foreign and security policy.

The Military Committee, which is comprised of Member States’ chiefs of staff, advices the action service on military options in crises.

Vice Admiral Mellett is Ireland’s representative on the committee, a position he will retain, while Brig Gen Philip Brennan is Ireland’s military representative to the committee.