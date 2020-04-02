Defence Forces bring tents to Cork hospital to facilitate social distancing

Members of the Defence Forces have come to the aid of a Cork hospital in the fight to curb the spread of Covid-19 by erecting tents to facilitate people attending its emergency department.

Members from a number of 1 Brigade units from Collins Barracks in Cork and the Naval Service from Haulbowline Naval Base in Cork Harbour set up erecting a number of tented facilities to assist the Mercy University Hospital in the city.

These Multi-Purpose Tactical Soft Shelter (MPTSS) facilities were erected on Henry Street between the main Mercy University Hospital building and the MUH’s Emergency Department on Grenville Place.

A Defence Forces spokesman said the tent facilities were erected by personnel from 1 Brigade Engineer Group, 1 Brigade Ordnance Group, 1 Brigade Military Police Company and Naval Service personnel.

“These structures are normally utilised on overseas deployments, where no suitable structures are in place to provide short to medium term accommodation and first aid facilities to Defence Forces personnel.

“They are being deployed as part of the HSE’s plans to maximise their site capability while also providing extra space to ensure necessary physical distancing for both staff and patients,” said the Defence Forces spokesman.

A hospital spokesman said the move was designed to ensure that people attending the hospital’s Emergency Department can maintain proper social distancing in keeping with HSE guidelines to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Mercy University Hospital is engaging with the Defence Forces for logistical support as part of its Covid-19 prepardness plan. This is in line with HSE protocols and allows MUH to maximise site capability.”

“The support includes the use of marquees in close proximity to the hospital that will provide the necessary physical distancing space for staff and ED patient flow,” said the MUH spokesman.