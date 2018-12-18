Defective Dublin 8 apartment complex will not be evacuated

Residents at an apartment block in Dublin 8 that was found to have serious fire safety issues will not be forced out of their homes before Christmas.

An initial survey of St James Wood in Kilmainham was carried out by the fire prevention officer on Monday, and early indications “have not suggested that residents will be evacuated,” according to the Dublin Fire Brigade.

A full report by the fire officer “is awaited,” a spokesperson for the Dublin Fire Brigade said on Tuesday morning.

Apartment owners were given a €3 million bill earlier this year to remedy multiple and widespread problems, including deficient lighting and alarm systems and walls that would not contain a fire in one of the apartments for the required length of time.

Similar issues were found at Longboat Quay in Dublin’s dockands in October 2015 by chief fire officer Patrick Fleming.

He did not close that complex down but ordered remedial work to be started “as a matter of priority” and stated that failure to comply with the fire notice could result in evacuation of the building.

However, Orla Hegarty, an architect and an assistant professor at the school of architecture at UCD, said issues around the lack of adequate fire detection and alarm systems and incomplete fire compartmentation, as seen at St James’s Wood, can be very dangerous.

“If the compartmentation between apartments is broken by service runs or other breaches in the walls and floors, it means that a fire will not be contained in one area, and this reduces the time for people to escape from other parts of the building.

“That was one of the contributory factors to the speed of the smoke spread in Grenfell [Tower in London] – when the building was refurbished, the apartment layouts were reconfigured and the compartment walls were breached by services.

“When they put in those new walls they didn’t close off those gaps so that’s why smoke and fire spread much more quickly than it should have.”