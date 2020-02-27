Decision to restrict St Patrick’s Day parade ‘premature’, says tourism body

Any decision to restrict or cancel the St Patrick’s Day parade over coronavirus fears would be “premature,” the body representing the domestic tourism industry has said.

Eoghan O’Mara-Walsh, chief executive of the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC), said officials “have to be prudent, but we also have to be proportionate.”

“The St Patrick’s Day parade and even the whole St Patrick’s Day festivities are vitally important to Ireland Inc, Irish tourism, but also Irish trade as well,” he said.

When questioned on the potential the Dublin parade may be restricted or cancelled he said it was “far too premature to consider that or make any decision in that regard.”

The St Patrick’s Day parade was “very much the springboard and the launch pad of the Irish tourism season, so we have to protect it where at all possible,” he said, adding that “public health obviously comes first.”

“Overseas visitors to Ireland could well be challenged this summer for a whole variety of reasons, Brexit is still out there, but coronavirus has come from left field,” Mr O’Mara-Walsh said.

He was speaking at the launch of Tourism Day, April 17th, where more than 100 Irish tourist attractions will offer free tickets and special tours and events.

The coronavirus, officially known as Covid-19, has continued to spread across the globe, with Italy the first European country to be hit with a major outbreak in the north of the country.

Eoghan O’Mara Walsh, CEO, Irish Tourism Industry Confederation. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

There has been no confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland yet, with 90 suspected cases testing negative.

Yesterday, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) confirmed the Six Nations Ireland vs Italy matches to be held early next month would be postponed due to the outbreak of the virus in northern Italy.

On Friday, Dr David Nabarro, World Health Organisation (WHO) co-ordinator for the response to the coronavirus warned there could be “multiple waves” of the virus.

“The world is getting ready for more outbreaks, it’s been only seven weeks. We need to ramp up readiness,” he told RTÉ radio’s Today with Sean O’Rourke show.

“It is going to go on spreading, we are doing everything to help people and working to keep it the lowest possible levels,” he said.

Decisions to stop events such as sports games, religious services and public gatherings had to be taken at local level to prevent transmissions, he said.

As the virus becomes more prevalent there will be a need for greater “social distancing”, he said. This is where people keep a distance of a minimum of two metres from other people.

Dr Nabarro explained that the virus remains viable on surfaces for three hours, which was why it was important for people to cough into the crook of their arm, and wash their hands thoroughly using soap and water or anti-bacterial wash.

When asked about the possibility of the Olympic summer games in Tokyo being cancelled, Dr Nabarro said it was too early to take that decision. However, he said it would be wrong to imagine that the virus “will fade away.”

HSE director of public health Dr John Cuddihy, who has co-ordinated the response to the virus, told the programme that there had been a review of ICU facilities ahead of any outbreak of the virus in Ireland.

He was responding to concerns raised by Michael O’Dwyer, head of anaesthesia and critical care in St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin, that Ireland will struggle to deal with even a small number of severely ill patients should coronavirus cases occur here.

Dr O’Dwyer had said there is no capacity in the main Dublin hospitals to cater for extra patients requiring intensive care, as repeated calls in recent years for extra ICU beds have been met by a “head-in-the-sand” response from the HSE.

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín TD called on the Government to recall the Dáil to provide deputies with a full briefing on the coronavirus, to tackle growing confusion among the public.