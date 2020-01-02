Decade of centenaries ‘most challenging period’ - Josepha Madigan

Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan has described the next phase of the decade of centenaries as “the most challenging period”.

Ms Madigan also said that she very much welcomed the decision by the Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan for the Government to commemorate those who served in the Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) and the Dublin Metropolitan Police (DMP) prior to independence.

“It’s important — there are different narratives and different memories and different sides and the expert advisory group on the centenary commemorations was very mindful of that in terms of giving its advice as of course was the all party consultation group on commemorations,” she told RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland programme.

When asked if the commemorations from 2020 onwards were more difficult than those for 1916, she said: “Clearly we’re entering the most challenging period of the decade of centenaries.

“We have the defining events of our nationhood like the Civil War which follows on from the War of Independence, we have the hurt, the pain, the loss of life and the cruelty that’s a world away from life a century on and we’ll be remembering all of this with the legitimacy of all traditions and we have to value mutual respect and authenticity.

“Our aim is to better understand the events and to remember those who suffered and died and accept sometimes the shared historical experience of those years gave rise to a very different narrative and a very different memory because for many years our shared history was bitterly contested so by better understanding the past we’ll accept that our views will often differ and we’ll achieve a much better appreciation of the complexities of our history.

“This is a particularly tricky period, neither side has the monopoly of either atrocity or virtue and these are words that the expert advisory group used, this is true of words as well, in terms of actions — the decade really stems from 1912 to 1923 when Ireland joined the league of Nations so we’re past the half way point at this stage and we’re re-entering the latter stages.”