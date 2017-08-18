Death of Irishman in Birmingham treated as murder

An Irishman has died and another is in custody following an incident in Birmingham city centre last month.

Phillip Leonard (34) died on Monday from injuries he sustained during an attack on a city centre street in Birmingham.

Mr Leonard was assaulted on Essex Street at around 1.30am on July 28th.

A forensic post mortem has revealed he died as a result of a head injury.

Daniel Fitzpatrick (26), who is also Irish, was arrested and charged with wounding last month. He has been remanded in custody.

West Midlands Police said it was not in a position at this stage to say where either man was from in Ireland.

Det Insp Ian Iliffe said the incident has been upgraded to a murder investigation following Mr Leonard’s death.

He added: “His injuries were consistent with being attacked and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen what happened in the early hours of July 28th.

“We already have one person in custody on suspicion of wounding and we will now be reviewing this.”