Death of baby boy in North being treated as murder

The death of a baby boy in Co Armagh on Tuesday is being treated as murder, the police have said.

Hunter McGleenon, who was 11 months old, died in Keady on Tuesday.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) initially said they were treating his death as suspicious, pending the results of a post mortem examination.

Senior investigating officer, Det Chief Insp Eamonn Corrigan said that “sadly, following the results of the post mortem, I can confirm I am now treating this as a murder investigation”.

A 31-year-old man who was arrested on Tuesday remains in police custody.

Det Chief Insp Corrigan said his thoughts “remain with Hunter’s family and loved ones who are coming to terms with their devastating loss”.

He said: “This is something no parent should ever have to experience. His family should be looking forward to Hunter’s second Christmas.”

As part of the investigation, the police are seeking to trace the movements of a white BMW 5 Series, registration 11D14035, around the Keady area during the early hours of Tuesday November 26th.

“Were you in the area and do you believe you saw this vehicle, or did you capture it on your dash cam?” asked Det Chief Insp Corrigan.

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 587 of the 26/11/19. Alternatively information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”