Death of American couple ‘casts a huge cloud’ over Kerry

Post mortem examinations are being carried out on the bodies of two American tourists who died in a pony and trap incident in Co Kerry on Monday.

Rosalyn Few (64) and her partner Norman Larose, who was also in his 60s, died after they were flung down a 12ft ravine on to rocks when the horse bolted in the Gap of Dunloe. Ms Few lived in Phoenix, Arizona.

Killarney Garda Superintendent Flor Murphy said it is hoped their bodies will be released as quickly as possible once the post mortems are completed.

“It’s a very sad tragedy, we don’t know why the horse and car went off the road at that point, but all aspects will be looked at to determine that,” he told the Kerry Today programme on Radio Kerry.

Supt Murphy added that Garda liason officers are assisting the four other members of the family who were traveling together in three jaunting cars at the time of the accident.

“We are giving them every assistance with the formalities here and in relation to repatriating the remains. We are helping them deal with the airlines, undertakers and the embassy.”

He paid tribute to the emergency services involved at the scene especially the local doctor who climbed down the embankment to assist and pronounce the deaths.

Kerry Mountain Rescue was called in to assist with retrieving the bodies.

Supt Murphy said that the horse was also seriously injured in the accident and had to be put down at the scene.

Gerry Christie of Kerry Mountain Rescue told the programme that there had been steep, slippery ground at the scene and that while it was rugged it was not far from the road.

It had taken an hour to retrieve the bodies he said.

“We’re used to watching happy tourists. This was a tough one. It is tough on the whole community. This casts a huge cloud over things.

“It does cast a shadow in the Gap, but it casts a big shadow somewhere else in the world today.”

The President of the local Chamber of Commerce Paul O’Neill expressed sympathy to the family of the tourists and said the “whole town was in shock”.

“We don’t know what happened. All we can do is support this family in any way we can.”